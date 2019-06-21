Louis Devin Jackson was born on January 5, 1991 in Denison, to Louis Sr. and Sherry Jackson. He gained his wings on June 16, 2019 to be with his heavenly father.

Devin graduated from Denison High School in 2009 and attended Navarro College where he played football. He loved fishing and was a real cowboy. He was preceded in death by grandfather, G.L. Jackson; cousins, Andre Jackson, and Jocelyn Roberts. Those left to cherish his precious memories are his wife, Kristin Jackson; children, Larron and Legend Jackson, and their sister Ari-Simone Washington; parents, Louis Sr. and Sherry Jackson, all of Denison; sisters, Latisha Carter (Craig) of McKinney, and Latoya Sallis (Steven) of Las Colinas, TX; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison. Devin will be truly missed by those who knew him and loved him. Family night will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at Greater Coffey Memorial C.O.G.I.C. The Jackson family is under the personal care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 21, 2019