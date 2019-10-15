|
|
Louis Elrod passed away at the Sam Rayburn Community Living Center in Bonham on October 5, 2019. He was born in Whitesboro, Texas on June 7, 1921, to Charles and Lelah Elrod. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fay, who passed away in 2014. They were married for 70 years.
Louis was a corporal in the army and a purple heart recipient. He served in WWII in North Africa and Italy. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Denison for over 60 years. Louis had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in the choir, as well as singing solos on Sunday mornings during services. He was an avid fisherman, and always cleaned his fish and shared with friends. He loved to visit the pecan orchard and gather the pecans.
Louis is survived by his daughter, Martha Hovers, who resides in Sherman. He has a grandson, Bradley Bellows. Brad and his wife Jennifer are the parents of Louis' great-grandchildren, Cierra, Blake, and Geneva; and they reside in Virginia.
The family will have a private interment where Louis' earthly remains will be laid to rest next to his loving wife, Fay.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019