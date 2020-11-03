Louis Ervin Cameron, age 77 passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. Louis was a kind husband, daddy, and a good friend to many. He enjoyed old cars and all things mechanical. Louis was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and a longtime resident of Grayson County.

Louis was born September 9, 1943 in Mena, Arkansas to Ralph and Lois Cameron. He attended schools in Arkansas, California, and Texas. Louis family moved to Tom Bean, Texas in 1957 where he attended Tom Bean High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1960. He proudly served his country overseas in Germany and Korea. Louis was in F troop 2nd Armored Calvary and an Injun Scout. He was a specialist E5 track vehicle mechanic and also a tank mechanic. He received medals for sharpshooter pistol, MG30, carbine and rifle M-1. He received a letter of commendation from Lt. Rosenburg for commendable service. Louis was honorable discharged in 1968.

He married his childhood sweetheart Linda Brown on April 10, 1966. Following his discharge, they moved to Sherman, Texas. Louis went to work for Verizon (formerly GTE) in 1981, where he became Chief Garage mechanic in Sherman, Texas and retired after 30 years.

Louis was an avid golfer and it became a great passion of his. He really loved the game.

He was a master mechanic. He could work on and repair about anything that needed it. When it came to mechanical, he had hands of gold and was truly amazing.

Louis is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Donald Cameron, Gary Cameron and Rodney Cameron and Grand daughter; Abigail Cameron.

His is survived by his loving family, wife, Linda of 54 years, daughter, Angela Austin and husband, Chris; sons: David Cameron and wife, Janie, and Mike Cameron and wife, Erin all from Denison, Texas; Jerry Cameron and wife, Tenia, Richard Cameron and wife, Misty of Southmayd, Texas; twelve grandchildren: Jessica Graham, Tony Cameron, Richie Cameron, Destry Hales, Kayla Tonelli, Jesse Melton, Katelyn Solis, Chance Cameron, Chasity Doggett, Audrey Austin, Alex Cameron and Grace Cameron; seven great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Elizabeth, Aubree, Mason, Luke, Aspyn, and Osiris; sisters: Sharon Carroll and husband, Herman of Acron, Arkansas, Kay Milam and husband Ronald of Waldrum, Arkansas and Beverly Cameron of Cove, Arkansas; brother: Rex Cameron of Gordonville, Texas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

The family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Dannel Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Pastor Jason Anderson of Trinity Baptist Church will officiate

Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.