1/1
LOUIS HUGHLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Louis Hughley ascended to his Heavenly Home Sunday, June 28, 2020 from the comfort of his residence at the age of 84 in the presence of his devoted and caring family.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Harmony Baptist Church, 2111 E. Tuck Street, Sherman, Texas. Rev. Clifton Eaton is the Host Pastor and his Pastor Rev. Arnold Baker will officiate.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Memories at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman, Texas.
Publc visitation (come and go) will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 7:00PM.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harmony Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved