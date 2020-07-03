SHERMAN–Louis Hughley ascended to his Heavenly Home Sunday, June 28, 2020 from the comfort of his residence at the age of 84 in the presence of his devoted and caring family.
The funeral service will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Harmony Baptist Church, 2111 E. Tuck Street, Sherman, Texas. Rev. Clifton Eaton is the Host Pastor and his Pastor Rev. Arnold Baker will officiate.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Memories at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman, Texas.
Publc visitation (come and go) will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 7:00PM.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
