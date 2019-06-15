Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
416 North Rusk Avenue
Denison, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St.Patrick Catholic Church
Denison, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis I "Lou" Richards


1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Louis I "Lou" Richards Obituary
Louis 'Lou' I. Richards, 90, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 12 pm. Saturday, June 15 at St.Patrick Catholic Church. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. Arrangments are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, May Richards; children, Ardis Jackson, Imelda Erwin, Louis Richards Jr., Paul Richards, Carmen Ault, and Jimmy Richards; sixteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registration at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.