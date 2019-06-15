|
Louis 'Lou' I. Richards, 90, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 12 pm. Saturday, June 15 at St.Patrick Catholic Church. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. Arrangments are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, May Richards; children, Ardis Jackson, Imelda Erwin, Louis Richards Jr., Paul Richards, Carmen Ault, and Jimmy Richards; sixteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 15, 2019
