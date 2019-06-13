|
Louis 'Lou' Irvin Richards, 90, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at St.Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. with Deacon Gary Vogel at St.Patrick Church.
He is survived by his wife, May Richards; children, Andie Jackson, Imelda 'Mel' Erwin, Louis 'brother' Richards Jr., Paul Richards, Carmen Ault, and Jimmy Richards; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and sister, Beverly McCloskey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to St.Patrick restoration, Juvenile Diabetes Association or .
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
