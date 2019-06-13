Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St.Patrick Catholic Church
Denison, TX
Louis Irvin "Lou" Richards

Obituary Flowers

Louis Irvin "Lou" Richards Obituary
Louis 'Lou' Irvin Richards, 90, of Denison, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at St.Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. with Deacon Gary Vogel at St.Patrick Church.
He is survived by his wife, May Richards; children, Andie Jackson, Imelda 'Mel' Erwin, Louis 'brother' Richards Jr., Paul Richards, Carmen Ault, and Jimmy Richards; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and sister, Beverly McCloskey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to St.Patrick restoration, Juvenile Diabetes Association or .
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
