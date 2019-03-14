Funeral services for Louis Michael Franzeo will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, March 15 at the East Sherman Baptist Church. Rev. Rob Shepherd will officiate. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville with Shawn Franzeo, Tony Franzeo, Justin Franzeo, David Lacey, Danny Lacey, and David Starkey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Drake Franzeo, Zakary Franzeo, and Jacob Tolley. Mr. Franzeo, 72, passed away Tuesday, March 12 at Texoma Medical Center.

Mike was born February 16, 1947 in Fort Worth to the late Albert and Naoma (Sanders) Franzeo. On July 9, 1966, Mike and Linda Gaines were married in Fort Worth. Mr. Franzeo began his working career in auto-parts sales, working for Allied Auto Supply and A&B Auto Supply. Later he went to work for the City of Sherman and then Pottsboro ISD. Mike enjoyed coaching his son's baseball teams and served as a board member for the local Pony League. He also enjoyed genealogy, watching old western movies, and cooking. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching them in their activities. He was a member of the East Sherman Baptist Church.

Mr. Franzeo is survived by three sons, Shawn Franzeo and wife Camille of Caddo, Tony Franzeo and wife Lynne of Ivanhoe, NC, and Justin Franzeo and girlfriend, Iris DeGroat of Tom Bean; eight grandchildren, Emily Franzeo, Zakary Franzeo, Ally McAtee, Leigha Franzeo, Jacob Tolley, Abby Franzeo, Drake Franzeo, and Maddie Franzeo; one great grandson, Max McAtee; sister, Luann Starkey and husband David of Burleson; sister-in-law, Beverly Lacey and husband Doug of Pottsboro and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Linda.

The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 PM Thursday at Waldo Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reba's Ranch House at 5036 Reba Drive, Denison, TX 75020. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary