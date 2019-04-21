Whitewright, Texas

Louisa Vesta Lackey Martin was born April 20, 1942 to Jack Lackey and Dorothy Tapscott Lackey. She married the love of her life, Charles Michael (Mike) Martin on September 20, 1968 in Dallas, Texas. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 15, 2019 at the age of 76.

Louisa was a Whitewright High School graduate. While in high school she was active as a cheerleader and other school activities. After graduation she attended Stephens College and then ETSU where she completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She taught children in the Blue Ridge ISD for over 30 years.

She loved roses, gardening, cooking and theater. She had season tickets to the Dallas Theatre Center. She loved art and all her artist friends.

Louisa was active in the Whitewright community most recently with the Whitewright Historical Museum. She was a member of THORS (Texoma Herbs and Old Rose Society) and was a past president. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitewright.

Louisa is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mike Martin; daughter, Melissa Booth and husband Michael of Cedar Hill; cousins, John Lackey and Eileen Lindley; and a whole host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 at the First United Methodist Church, Whitewright, Texas. Rev. Doyle Henderson and Rev. Gary Lindley will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the WHS Exe's Scholarship, the Whitewright Public Library, or to the Whitewright Museum.

Arrangements are with Turentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary