Louise Beaubien, 82, of Sherman, Texas, died Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Grayson Bible Church. Reverend Roy Webster will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home.

She is survived by her two daughters Sheila Shoopman of Dension, Texas, and Rebecca Polk of Denison, Texas.

