LOUISE BEAUBIEN
Louise Beaubien, 82, of Sherman, Texas, died Monday, June 1st, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Grayson Bible Church. Reverend Roy Webster will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home.
She is survived by her two daughters Sheila Shoopman of Dension, Texas, and Rebecca Polk of Denison, Texas.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.
