Louise Beaubien, 82, of Denison, TX, passed away on June 1, 2020 in Denison, TX.

Family night will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Dannel Funeral Home from 6pm until 8pm..

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Grayson Bible Baptist Church in Shermanwith Dr. Eddie Johnson and Reverend Roy Webster officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill cemetery in Calera, OK. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

Louise was born in Calera, OK to Otto and Velva Downs on October 5, 1937. She went to school at Calera, OK. She married Kenyon Beaubien on October 15, 1955. For most of her life she was a stay at home Mom with many hobbies such as sewing, quilting, cooking, canning, and crafting. She used her sewing talent at her first job in a dress factory. Her most loved job was the years she worked at the Oscar Meyer plant. Once again, she used her talents to be head chef at nursing homes and the deli in WNJ hospital. Many people have shared stories of their love for her food. Her delight was to cook up dishes to take to functions at her beloved church, Grayson Bible Baptist. She loved the Lord and was always ready to share the gospel with everyone she met.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, Kenyon Beaubien, her parents, Otto and Velva Downs, 5 Brothers, and 3 Sisters.

Louise is survived by Daughters, Shelia Shoopman and husband Martin of Colbert, OK, Rebecca Polk and husband Mickel of Denison, TX. Grandchildren, Les Polk and wife Melissa of McKinney, TX, Tim Polk of McKinney, TX, Stormy Lewis and husband Shane of Caddo, OK, and Shayne Shoopman of Denison, TX. Great Grandchildren, Lauren and Leslie Polk of McKinney, TX , Tatum and Tucker Polk of McKinney TX, and Spencer Lewis of Caddo, OK. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Grandsons: Les Polk, Tim Polk, Shayne Shoopman and Shane Lewis.

Memorials may be given to Grayson Bible Baptist Church.

The family of Louise wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Mackey Watkins, Dr. Hesham Elgouhari, and the Nurses of Homestead of Denison.

