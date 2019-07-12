Services Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman 302 S. Walnut St. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1172 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman 302 S. Walnut St. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman 302 S. Walnut St. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Louise McKinney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Lane McKinney

1928 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Louise Lane McKinney, 90, of Sherman, was born November 8, 1928 and went to be with our Lord on July 9, 2019, while being comforted by family at home. We are sure there was a celebration in Heaven with Jack Duke McKinney, her beloved husband. Louise and Jack met on roller skates in 1945 when Jack's brother tripped her, and Jack was her knight and picked her up. They shared a love for skating and competitions. Jack always teased her about being a pickup girl. Jack and Louise were married on April 2, 1946 and were married for 63 years. On October 1, 2009, Louise lost her Jack and with his passing, lost a piece of herself.

Louise lived in Sherman most of her life with a bit of time in Pink Hill, Luella, and Dallas. She worked at Quaker Oats, McClellan's Department Store, Montgomery Wards, and the State Theater during her early working years. Later, she worked for many years with her husband at Shellenbergers. When they closed, she began her career at Sun Belt Savings and Texoma Savings. She enjoyed working with numbers, bookkeeping, and accounting. She had an amazing memory for phone numbers and loved working crossword puzzles. She loved her apricot fried pies and singing her church hymns.

She devoted many years to her church, North Park Baptist, beginning when it was located on Willow St. to where it is now on Rex Cruise. She taught the 4-5 year old children in Sunday School and was a proud Deacons's wife. She belonged to WMU and attended church whenever the doors were open. She was saved and became a member at the age of 8. Her favorite verse can be found in 2 nd Timothy 2:11-12 "It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him: 12 If we suffer, we shall also reign with him"

Louise was a loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, mother-in-law, Nana, aunt, great-grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and friends and loved to spoil them with her pies, cookies, and cakes. They tasted like no one else's because they were made with 'Love'. She would do anything for her kids, her grandkids, and her greats. They made her smile. They were her world.

Louise was the daughter of Edgar Dayton Lane and Beulah Irene Lane. She was the second oldest of 7 children. She had 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Duke McKinney; daughter, Baby Girl McKinney; son, Larry Don McKinney; father, Edgar Dayton Lane, Sr.; mother, Beulah Irene Wolfe Lane; brothers Dayton Lane, Jr., and Donald Lane; sisters, Florence Neal, and Bobbie Ferris; father-in-law, Jim Duke McKinney; mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Williams McKinney; brothers-in- law, Dudley Olds, George Neal, Frank Weatherman, Bill Ferris, Joe Paul McKinney; and sister-in-law Wilma Webb McKinney. She is survived by her beloved family, son, Dennis McKinney and wife Kim of Sherman; daughter, Karen McKinney Sears and husband Fred of Sherman; grandson, Joshua Duke McKinney and wife Lorinda of Virginia; granddaughters, Mori McKinney Kobow and husband Joshua of Sherman, and Krista McKinney Tanaka and husband Cody of Duncan, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Jaden Duke McKinney of Virginia, Kyra McKenzie Kobow and Zoe Madison Kobow of Sherman, and Tanner Lynn Tanaka of Duncan, Oklahoma; sisters, Christine Olds of Denison and Kathleen Currah of Tuscan, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Sara Lane of Sherman, Peggy McKinney of Sherman, Pat McKinney of Arlington, Aynur Rahman of Turkey, and Stella Lane Rawlings of Oklahoma; brothers-in-law, Eddy Currah of Tucson, Arizona, and Charles McKinney of Arlington; Louise will also be missed by 29 nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Louise will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman. Pastor David Murphy of North Park Baptist Church in Sherman will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 12 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers for Louise will be Douglas Olds, Mark Lane, Carlis Neal, Bill Lane, Rick Baze, Mike Oakley, David Hayes, and James Armstrong. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bruce Olds, Steve Olds, Eddy Lane, Jerry McKinney, Donny Scaife, James Scaife, Dennis Ozzy Lane, Scott McKinney, Bud Armstrong, Tim Willingham, Barry Walker, Glenn Johnson.

If desired memorials may be made to Prader Willi Syndrome (PWS), 8588 Potter Park Dr. #500, Sarasota, FL 34238, in honor of Louise's great-grandson, Tanner Lynn Tanaka.

A special thank you to Joyce Henderson, Raylene Stambaugh, and Denise Little for their loving care. So grateful for the love shown to our mom by Betty Bea Whitford, RN, and Debbie Johnson, RN, Pam Wilson, and Sharon Allen. We appreciate Home Hospice of Grayson County for the care they expressed during this time. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 12, 2019