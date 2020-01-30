Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
LOUISE WADE


1929 - 2020
LOUISE WADE Obituary
POTTSBORO–Louise Wade, 90, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Louise was born in Montague County, Texas on April 29, 1929, the daughter of Ollie and Izora (McCool) Tipton. She attended school and graduated from Nocona, Texas. She married Junior Wade at the Montague County Courthouse on February 2, 1947. They moved from the Dallas area to the Pottsboro area in June of 1963 where she lived for over 50 years.
Louise loved the Lord. She served actively at Georgetown Baptist Church for more than 50 years, where she taught in the children's department, assisted with VBS and helped on the bereavement committee. She was always willing to help where and when help was needed.
Louise was the PTA President at Georgetown School in Fink, Texas and was also a serving founder for the Women's Auxiliary for the Preston Volunteer Fire Department.
Louise had resided at Homestead of Denison for 10 years until her death, where she made many friends that she considered as close as family, also special thanks to her roommate for many years, Ms. Billie Cameron.
Louise is survived by her six children, sons, James Wade and his wife, Lana of Denison, Rodger Wade of Pottsboro; daughters, Gloria Volcik and her husband, Jerry, Bonnie Griffin and her husband, Jimmy, Mary Reed, all of Pottsboro and Tammy Cole and her husband, Rob of Sherman; brother, Samuel Eugene Tipton and his wife, Clara; sisters, Bonnie Jo Wylie both of Forestburg, Texas and Polly Ann Merwin of Sanger, TX; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Izora Tipton; brother, Thomas Eugene Tipton; husband, William "Junior" Thomas Wade, Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Brandon Mitchell.
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel will be open from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Thursday for viewing.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Scott Gaylon and Reverend Bobby Hancock officiating.
Our death is not an end if we can live on in our children and the younger generation. For they are us; our bodies are only wilted leaves on the Tree of Life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
