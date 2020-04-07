Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
LOVEY POUGH SR. Obituary
DENISON–Lovey Pough, Sr., 91, ascended to his eternal home Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Beacon Hill Assisted Living Center in Denison following an extended illness.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 8, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Hopewell Baptist Church, 601 W. Bond St., Denison. Burial will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, Denison.
FOR YOUR HEALTH AND OURS, THERE WILL BE NO GATHERING DURING THE VIEWING.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020
