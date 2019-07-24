Lowell Franklin Cranfill, 88, of Memphis, Texas died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Childress, Texas after a brief hospitalization.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday July 26, in Dannel Funeral Home of Sherman, Texas. Burial will follow in Collinsville Cemetery, Collinsville, Texas. Pastor Ryan Nelson will officiate.

Mr. Cranfill was born March 30, 1931, in Southmayd, Texas to Noah Franklin Cranfill and Adah Price (Johnson) Cranfill. Lowell graduated salutatorian from Southmayd School. He was married to Peggy Joyce Wright in August 1952 at Friendship United Methodist Church in Sherman, Texas. While employed at Phillips in Borger, Texas, Lowell attended Frank Phillips College. In 1959 Lowell began working at Pantex under Mason and Hanger/Silas Mason Company in Amarillo, Texas. There he was a member of the Machinist Union Local 1255. He hired in as an Assembler and became President and Chief Steward of the Machinist and Metal Trades Union (AFL-CIO).

Lowell retired from Pantex in 1995 after 36 years of service, at which time he relocated outside of Memphis, Texas to his farm. It was there that he, like his father before him thoroughly enjoyed the nature and freedom of the country, the ability to stay productive and to keep actively solving problems related to the farm and wildlife.

Survivors include two sons, Kenneth Cranfill and wife Donna of Amarillo, and Alan Cranfill and spouse Jerry Williams of Houston; sister, Zelma Brockman and husband Joe of Grand Prairie; one grandchild, Justin Cranfill, wife Elizabeth 'Liz'; and great-grandchild, Graham, all of Amarillo, Texas; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wright of Sherman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Peggy Joyce Wright Cranfill; parents; father-in-law, Harry and Bertha 'Bert' Wright; two brothers, James Vernon 'JV' Cranfill; and former wife Madeline, and Aubrey Leo 'Leo' Cranfill and wife Jeannette; two sisters, Hazel Cranfill, and Dorothy Nicholson and husband Lee; sisters-in-law, Ann Laughlin and Mary Ruth Larabee; brothers-in-law Dewey Wright and wife Owanna, Harold R. 'Jones' Wright and wife Hazel, Allen E. 'Teeny' Wright, and H.C. 'Booty' Wright.

The family will greet friends on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas.

Memorials may be made to North Beacon Church of the Nazarene of Amarillo, Texas (by phone: 806.381.1080 or by mail: 1301 North Nelson Street, Amarillo TX 79107).

The Cranfill family wishes to convey their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. David Schaefer and staff of the Childress Regional Medical Center for the outstanding care given to Mr. Cranfill, and all of the good people in and around Memphis, Texas.

