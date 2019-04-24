On Monday, April 22, 2019, Loyce Ann Hazelwood Palkow gained her glorious reward in Heaven.

Loyce was born in Sadler, Texas on May 10, 1940 to Roy Vance and Anna Lee (McKnight) Hazelwood. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1958. She married Frederick James Palkow in Sherman, TX on July 29, 1964 and they were married for 38 years before his death. Loyce was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Whitesboro. She worked for Texas Instruments, retiring after 33 years. Later she worked for local flower shops in Whitesboro. Loyce loved her family, her daughter Dee Dee and grand-daughter Lauren were her absolute pride and joy, when Craig and Scott were added to her family her world was complete. Then her great-granddaughter Ryan Paige was born, at that point she was over the moon with joy. Loyce loved and mothered all her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, alternating with telling them what to do and loving on them with all she had in her.

She is survived be her daughter, D'andra Pilon and husband, Craig of Mission Viejo CA, granddaughter Lauren Meixel and husband, Scott of Newport Beach CA, great-granddaughter, Ryan Paige Meixel, brother, Jackie Charles Hazelwood and wife, Kay of Canyon, TX, sister, Janis Sue Hazelwood of Boise, ID, sister-in-law's, Sherry Hazelwood and Diane Marini, brother-in-law, Ronald Palkow, nephews, Lincoln Erwin, Jon Erwin, Charlie Hazelwood, Donald Marini, Pat Squires, Orland Bagwell, nieces, Laura Bagwell, Lisa Jones, Amy Squires, Tammy Erwin, special friend, Troy Thetford, as well as numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of loving family and friends.

Loyce was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Palkow, parents, R.V. and Annie Hazelwood, stepmother, Lillian Hazelwood, sisters, Shirley Yvonne Hazelwood and Judy Kay Erwin, brothers, Royce Dan Hazelwood (her twin), Jimmie Ray Hazelwood and niece, Kelli Erwin.

Pallbearers will be Lincoln Erwin, Jon Erwin, Orland Bagwell, Justin Jack, Bradlee Jones, Ryan Jones, Ken Smith and Brad Walsh.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Hazelwood and Pat Squires.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch 600 W. 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101-3228.

Funeral Services for Loyce will be held at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Collinsville Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary