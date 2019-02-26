Loyd Bruce Cushman, formerly of Sherman, Texas, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, in Denton, Texas, at the age of 88 years, 5 months, and 21 days, after a brief illness. He was born September 2, 1930 in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, to Emma Miskell Norvell Cushman and Tom Vernon Cushman of Stradford, Oklahoma.

Bruce graduated from Sherman High School in 1949. He attended Baylor University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Religious Study. He also attended there after, Fort Worth Seminary, graduating with a Doctorate of Theology.

Bruce married Dorothy Tate of Sherman in 1950. After his first wife passed, he married Dorothy Settle of McKinney in 1989.

Bruce was pastor of many of your local Baptist Churches at Sadler, Gordonville, and Leonard, Texas. He was also pastor of Ft. Worth Seminary Baptist and churches in Arkansas and California.

Bruce is survived by two sons: Mark Cushman and wife Karen of Louisiana, Phillip Cushman of Arkansas; daughter, Debbie Cushman of Dallas; two brothers: Ray Cushman and wife Jackie Sue of Denton and Dale Cushman of Sherman; two nieces and three nephews, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Bruce was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Tate and his second wife, Dorothy Settle, mother and father and nephew Jody Leon Cushman.

Bruce was a member of the Sherman High School boxing team, a district champion of the Tri County Golden Gloves of Cooke, Grayson, and Fannin Counties. He also won a championship at regionals in Ft. Worth in 1949 and 1950. Bruce was a boxing coach at Leonard High School in 1957.

He loved his grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers. He liked to fish and hunt, waterski, and read religious literature. He also wrote a private collection on religious studies and presented his grandson, Sam Cushman with his writings.

There will be family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Foreign Ministries and Missions of the Baptist Faith. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary