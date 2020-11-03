Loyd R. Lance age 92 of Denison Died in his sleep on Saturday, October 31st 2020 at the Woodlands Nursing Facility.
Loyd was born July 27, 1928 to Oscar and Pearl Anderson Lance in Bells Texas. He was one of six children being the last surviving family member.
Mr. Lance married the love of his life Mary Evelyn Linsteadt on November 27, 1948. He was a devoted husband and family man. He will always be remembered as a kind and compassionate man. He loved the outdoors, hunting and his family. Loyd started his career with Southwestern Bell as a lineman when he was 19 years old, retiring with 40 years. He is survived by his wife Mary Evelyn and four children; son Gary and Barbara Lance and daughters Kathy Calvert, Ellen and Mark Cross, Kay and Dave Tamplin. He also has six grandchildren; Mark Lance, Kelli Stamper, Jason Leonardi, Amber Cross Lutz, Crystal Cross Beavers and Trisha Lamb; and 9 great grandchildren Korryn and Corbin Stamper, Brett and Gina Leonardi Sloan, Presely and Landon Lutz, Emily and Jake Mabary and Wyatt Beavers.
Pallbearers will be Mark Lance, Randy Carter, Jay Odum, Kevin Beavers, Trevor Lutz and Brett Leonardi with Felix Munson as honorary pallbearer.
Rosary will be at 6:30pm Wednesday night at Bratcher Funeral Home. Family night will follow at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Church at 2pm Thursday. Burial will follow at Calvary Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
for the Lance family.