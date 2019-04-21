|
Lucill Carver, 93, of Bonham, died Thursday.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas. Officiating is the Rev. Jerry Hayes. The family will receive friends and family Monday morning at Wise Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jane Stiffler Plano and Judy Carver Whitlock of McKinney; two grandchildren; four and sisters, Verdell Chaney, Inell Donohoe, Elizabeth Vleck and Helen Marchant.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
