Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Carver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Carver

Obituary Flowers

Lucille Carver Obituary
Lucill Carver, 93, of Bonham, died Thursday.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas. Officiating is the Rev. Jerry Hayes. The family will receive friends and family Monday morning at Wise Funeral Home from 9-11 a.m.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Jane Stiffler Plano and Judy Carver Whitlock of McKinney; two grandchildren; four and sisters, Verdell Chaney, Inell Donohoe, Elizabeth Vleck and Helen Marchant.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.