Lucille Davis

Part of a large extended family; Lucille Durrett Davis was born April 20, 1932 in Gabe, Kentucky to Levi Durrett and Sarah Ethel Bloyd Durrett. She departed this world on July 16, 2020 in Denison, Texas. She used to laugh saying that if you threw a stone anywhere in Green County, KY you would hit a relative of hers. As a child her family moved to Louisville, KY where she grew up. She met her future husband, David Clyde Davis in the spring of 1948 at a skating rink in Louisville. They were married November 6, 1948 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Mr. Davis was in the US Army and took his wife with him to many assignments including Babenhausen, Germany, Ft. Wainwright, Alaska and several other US states.

A fiercely honorable woman, mom would turn around and go back to a store if she found a clerk had given her too much change. It was a trait she worked hard to instill in her daughters. Always a modest woman, mom never believed she was artistic, but she really was. She taught herself many hobbies over the years from home decorating, to sewing, to in-depth knowledge on collecting pottery, glassware, antique furniture, gem stones, teapots, and anything else that was interesting at the time. Garage sales and antique stores were some of Mom and Dad's favorite shopping places. In later years her interests changed to reading and shopping local retail stores any time we would take her. Perhaps the best talent Mom had was in making sure her family knew they were loved. She always wanted to feed anyone who visited her. Mom and Dad were owner/operators of the Ida Grocery in Ida, TX, as well as the Davis Grocery, the Ideal Foods store, and the Double D Restaurant, all in Tom Bean, Texas. In their retirement years they enjoyed occasional trips to Oklahoma and Louisiana casinos, but more often settled for a daily trip to Wal-Mart. Mom was a beautiful woman, she was loved fiercely, she was our rock, our center, and the best mom in the world! We will love her forever and miss her even longer.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Wendy Upton, sisters Odell, Marie, and Aline, and brother Ivo. She is survived by daughters Linda Hopson of Sherman, Pamela Camp of Sherman and Kathy Parker of Denison. She is also survived by grandchildren Donald Dawson and wife Melissa of Kansas, Cory Dawson and wife Billie of Sherman, Texas, Sara Patterson also of Sherman, Texas, Jennifer McBroom and husband Jammer of Cartwright, Oklahoma and Nicholas Upton and wife Kim of Howe, Texas as well as ten great-grandchildren, and one brother, LD Durrett of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store