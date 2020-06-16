Mary Lucille Flowers, 100, of Gordonville, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Lucille was born on October 19, 1919 in Savannah, Tennessee to James Clifford and Dora Lee (Hindman) Briley. She, along with her four brothers and sisters, James Fred, Willy Floyd, Addie May and James Clifford Jr., moved to Texas to farm with one of their Uncles in Gordonville. She met her husband of 60 years, Travis Jackson Flowers and they married on January 1, 1938 and made their home in Gordonville, where she lived out her years. Lucille was busy as a homemaker and raising her four children. She made quilts, which for her was a family tradition, she grew her own vegetables and became an excellent, wild game cook, with all of her husband's hunting catches. Lucille was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her son, Travis Lynn Flowers and wife, Marcena of St Joseph, MO; daughter, Gloria Jean Marion and husband, Bob of Dallas, TX; daughter, Barbara Ann Reynolds and husband, Clyde of Gordonville, TX; and Billy Jack Flowers and wife, Harriet of Highland Village, TX; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Flowers, parents, James and Dora Lee Briley, and all of her siblings.
The family would like to thank Dr. Benson and his staff for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.
Funeral services honoring Lucille will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. A private interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky with her family. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Lucille was born on October 19, 1919 in Savannah, Tennessee to James Clifford and Dora Lee (Hindman) Briley. She, along with her four brothers and sisters, James Fred, Willy Floyd, Addie May and James Clifford Jr., moved to Texas to farm with one of their Uncles in Gordonville. She met her husband of 60 years, Travis Jackson Flowers and they married on January 1, 1938 and made their home in Gordonville, where she lived out her years. Lucille was busy as a homemaker and raising her four children. She made quilts, which for her was a family tradition, she grew her own vegetables and became an excellent, wild game cook, with all of her husband's hunting catches. Lucille was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her son, Travis Lynn Flowers and wife, Marcena of St Joseph, MO; daughter, Gloria Jean Marion and husband, Bob of Dallas, TX; daughter, Barbara Ann Reynolds and husband, Clyde of Gordonville, TX; and Billy Jack Flowers and wife, Harriet of Highland Village, TX; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Flowers, parents, James and Dora Lee Briley, and all of her siblings.
The family would like to thank Dr. Benson and his staff for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.
Funeral services honoring Lucille will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. A private interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sandusky with her family. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.