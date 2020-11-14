Lucinda Lee Blomstedt of Denison, affectionately Nicknamed by her siblings: "Tini" (Pronounced like Teenie), passed away November 4, 2020 at age 75 at Texoma Medical Center.
She was born in Palisade, Nebraska on May 25, 1945
Lucinda was a survivor, living proof that adversity creates greater works than fortune or opulence. Mom was a Polio Survivor, having contracted the disease at 13 months, she struggled throughout her entire life with paralysis of her right leg, braces, and post-polio syndrome, and in many ways overcame her disabilities with sheer force of will. Her will-power is what set her apart and distinguished her among all who knew her. As a mother, she had a commanding matriarchal presence that simultaneously inspired respect and pride. Believing that avoiding idleness was the best way to avoid the discouraging aspects of her disabilities, she developed and kept a daily agenda of things to do, and since her disabilities kept her at home most of the time, she developed an impressive array of hobbies and housework, all of which she excelled and took great pride in. She hummed and she sang. She gardened and she cooked. She quilted and crocheted. She sowed and embroidered. She was a great communicator and skilled listener. She knew how to skip to the fine points when the situation demanded it, and yet she could find anything to talk about with anyone for as long as she wanted. She was prized during her time as police dispatcher for Hitchcock County, Nebraska. Throughout the family's many challenging stretches, she turned to her faith in God, and her exploration of Christianity led to her interest in philosophy, writing, poetry, and her love of stories. She kept a journal and wrote many letters to family, friends, and public figures. Never afraid to wield pen or tongue, to her knowledge was power, and education was its own reward more than it was a means to any financial gain. She was proud of her American heritage, abhorring political correctness and cancel-culture as censorship and what she saw as selective use of "bad apples to spoil the whole bunch," or "throwing the baby out with the bath water." More than anything, her greatest desire was to bring to the people her experience with Polio and the truth about Polio, similar diseases, vaccines, and the physical, social, and emotional effects a disease like Polio has on those who have their lives changed forever by disease. To this end, she became a published author with her book, "The Bittersweet Pain of Polio Amidst Never Ending Controversies." Sadly, inevitably, the disease finally won out, as it brought her to a tragic early end due to complications of the hard life it had imposed upon her for 75 years. It was all too swift for those who loved her, those who were left behind, and there is not one among us who would not have bled for more time with her.
She attended Grayson College and graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in Office Occupations. She was a member of Sigma Kappa Delta & Phi Theta Kappa.
She was a Police Dispatcher/Jailer Matron for the Sheriff Office of Hitchcock County, Nebraska.
Lucinda is survived by daughters Loretta Tuttle, Lorinda Blomstedt; sons Terry Blomstedt, Garret Blomstedt; and Larry Blomstedt; sisters Louise Winterstein, Berniece Hosier, and Carol Carey. Brothers Raymond Witt, Jim Witt, Bob Witt, Mike Witt and Clinton Witt.
Lucinda was preceded in death by brothers Nathan Witt; and Bill Witt.
Mrs. Blomstedt also leaves behind numerous church friends to cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lucinda's memory may be made to Larry Blomstedt c/o Bratcher Funeral Home, 401 W Woodard St, Denison, Texas 75020 US.
