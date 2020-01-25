|
Lucretia Louise Huebsch, 87, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. A family visitation will be held at 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence A. Winkle; son, Joseph Hooper Winkle; daughter-in-law, Cindi Burgess Winkle; sisters, Wyvonne Robertson Brecheen, Wyvette Adams Estes, Carol Lawrence, and Linda Gayle Reid; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020