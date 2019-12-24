|
|
Lela Lucy Nevoit Brigman was born April 4, 1925 to Lela and Joe Nevoit at their home North of Savoy, Texas on the Red River which is still there. She passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas at the age of 94 years.
Lucy married William Brigman from Colbert, Oklahoma and to them three children were born.
John, Rusty and Priscilla Ann Brigman. Lucy was baptized many years ago in the Pearson Community, East of Colbert. She was a long time employee of Texas Instruments in Sherman.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Priscilla Ann at the age of 5 weeks; sisters, Marcie Reynolds and Hope Jones; brothers, Carl Nevoit and Jay Nevoit. She is survived her sons, John Brigman and Rusty Brigman and wife Aline all of Colbert; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019. Brother Randy Lewis will officiate. Interment will be at Hebron Cemetery, Bells, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019