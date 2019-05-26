Home

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
810 North Denny Street
Howe, TX
Lucy Dorothy (Lockett) Wilson


1918 - 2019
Lucy Dorothy (Lockett) Wilson Obituary
Lucy Dorothy (Lockett) Wilson, 100, of Howe passed from this life into eternal life on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Wilson was born in Maple (Van Alstyne area) on September 19, 1918 as the youngest daughter of 13 children of Winfield and Slimmer (Dunnham) Lockett. She attended Van Alstyne and Burk schools. Reverend A. W. Yell married her and Willie "Bill" Wilson, son of Jefferson and Ida (Sailing) Wilson, on September 14, 1936 at the First Christian Church of Howe. They had two children – Kenneth Wilson of Howe and the former Barbara (Wilson) Mudrick of Paris, Tennessee.
Wilson worked for the Van Alstyne schools before retiring from Burlington Industries in Sherman. After retiring she continued to work at both the Howe SNAP Center and First United Methodist Church of Howe for many years. Her life was dedicated to God and to her family. She was a long time member of the FUMC of Howe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of more than 70 years, siblings and one grandson, Gary Wilson, formally of Weatherford. She is survived by her son and was blessed to be an adored MawMaw of five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at the Scoggins Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the First United Methodist Church of Howe at 810 North Denny Street in Howe. Rev. Zack Landis of the church will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends are invited to join the family at the FUMC of Howe for a luncheon following services. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons: Michael Mudrick of Willis; Kenneth Wilson, II, David Wilson and William Wilson all of Howe; Nathaniel "Nate" Wilson and Cecil Scott both of Bells.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2019
