LUCY RICH
Lucy Rich, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, left this life at her daughters' home on November 16, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Bennington, Oklahoma on March 27, 1937 to Robert Tyree Rich and Lester Estell (Jones) Rich. Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Wednesday November 18th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday November 19th at the Reynolds Chapel in Bokchito, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating. Her final resting place will be the Bennington Cemetary.
Mrs. Rich is survived by her son, Robert Harrell of Bokchito, Oklahoma, daughter, Doyla Harrell of Durant, Oklahoma, Sherrie Moritz of Durant, Oklahoma, five grandchildren, great grandchildren, and brother, Joe Rich of Garland, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
