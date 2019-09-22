|
|
Luetta Leoma Matney 79, of Sherman, Texas passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Wilson and Jones Hospital in Sherman, Texas. She was born February 24, 1940 in Fobb Bottom, Oklahoma to the late Edgar Hammons and Iola Ellis Hammons. Luetta was raised in Fobb Bottom and later moved to Borger, Texas. She also lived in Kingston before moving to Sherman. Luetta married Tommy Gene Lee and he preceded her in death. She later married Howard Matney on September 9, 1985 in Sherman and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2009. Luetta owned and operated Crossroads Store and Grill, worked as a truck driver and the Herald Democrat for 19 years. She was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church and she loved reading and her family.
Luetta is survived by Children: Sandra Wolfe and husband David, Madill, Oklahoma, Christine Arterberry, Kingston, Oklahoma (God Daughter) Amy Turner, Sherman, Texas, Kelly Collins and husband Dee, Madill, Oklahoma, Kendra Boatman and husband Bobby, Van Alstyne, Texas, Sisters:Sherry Rhyne and husband, Carl, Denison, Texas, Roberta Hammons, Bonham, Texas, Carol Ellis and husband Ronald, Kingston, Oklahoma, Debra Navarrett and husband Robert, Powell, Oklahoma, Brother: William L. Hammons, Cyril, Oklahoma,13 Grandchildren: Jeremy, Gina and Anthony Arterberry, Diana Biswell, Bryon Wolfe, Wendy Laymon, Robert and Dylan Davis, Melissa Everett, Bobby Boatman, Heather Boone, Trey and Sammy Collins, 16 Great Grandchildren 11 Great Great Grandchildren, Special Friend:Thom Hanson, Bynum, Texas.
Luetta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 1 daughter; Patricia Lee, 2 grandchildren; Jeremy and Anthony, 1 sister; Mary Jo and 1 brother; Edgar.
Visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Joe Patterson will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.
Casket Bearers: Rocky Biswell, Robert Ellis, Ronald Ellis, David Wolfe, Leon Arterberry, Dee Collins and Gary Laymon.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019