Lugene "Lu" Akard Westbrook, 68, of Sherman, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Tachikawa, Tokyo, Japan on June 19th, 1951 to Jack and Genevieve Akard. Lu graduated from Sherman High School in 1969. She married Bryan Westbrook on September 17th, 2014. Lu retired from The LeCrone Law Firm in 2014 as a legal assistant, but her true passions were singing and her family. She was a very well-known musician and had graced this area with gorgeous vocal talent for over 30 years. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Shelley Taylor and Dean Taylor of Bells, TX; a son, Christopher Williams of Oklahoma City, OK; a stepdaughter and her husband, Meghan Weber-Stoyer and Donnie Weber-Stoyer of Sadler, TX; a stepson and his wife, Cary Herrin and Lindsey Herrin of McKinney, TX; two grandsons, Cain Williams of Sherman, TX, and Nicholas Baxley of San Marcos, TX; a great-granddaughter, Amayah Mitchell of Denison, TX; three brothers and their wives, Perry Akard and Tommie Akard of Oklahoma City, OK; Jack Akard and Teresa Akard of Texarkana, TX; Randy Akard and Vicky Akard of Hope, AR; one sister and her husband, Jodee Stocki and Gregg Stocki of Nashville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Tanglewood Resort & Conference Center in Pottsboro, TX, in the Maritime Ballroom.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020