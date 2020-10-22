1/
LULA HAYES
Lula "Earlene" Hayes passed away October 19, 2020 at the age of 85 in Denison, Tx. She was born on May 27, 1935 to Willie Earl Nickerson and Dora Alene (LaFon) Nickerson in Collin County, Texas. Earlene was the loving wife of Bill Hayes, her husband of 38 years; loving mother of sons, Jerry Needham and wife, Debbie, Berton "Butch" Needham and wife, Ute, all of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Curtis Ellenburg and wife, Donna of Wylie, Texas and William Ellenburg and wife, Jodi of Pittsburg, Kansas; daughters, Karen Bowling and husband, Jay of Denison, Texas and Sonya Rangel of Tishomingo, Oklahoma; the loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Earlene was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Dora Nickerson and brother, Willie Glen Nickerson. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sisters, Wynell Chesney and husband, Clyde Ray, Johnnie Smithson and husband, Jimmy, and Rosa Gonzales and husband, Steve; numerous other loving family and friends. Earlene worked security for Oscar Meyer Company in Sherman for many years where she retired. Earlene attended First Baptist of Gordonville in Gordonville, Texas where she worshipped her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Aside from spending time with family, Earlene enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, and traveling. Earlene was known by her children as "mama", a title she answered with pride. Mama is loved beyond measure and will be dearly missed. Mama found her fortune in her family, which is part of her legacy that will continually persist for generations to come. Her love of life, family and friends, and Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ will be carried on by her family. For service information, to convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
