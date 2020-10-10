1/1
LUPE GONZALES
SHERMAN–Lupe Gonzales age 72, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas. Lupe was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend to all. Preceded in death by her parents Pablo and Leonor Nuncio. She is survived by her Husband Martin Gonzales. Lupe was also survived by her loving children daughter Tomasa, spouse Michael. Son William, spouse Donna. Daughter Patricia, spouse Jose. Son Charles Ray. Son Orlando, Spouse Zakarien. Son Jimmy. Also Her Beautiful Grandchildren who loved her deeply; Daniel, Shautina, Ashley, Dylan, Angelica, Edwardo, Rachel, Bryce, Demetrio, Judith, Jacob, Carly, Rosa, Jose III, Avery, Orlando Jr, Isaiah, Mariah, and beloved granddaughter and caregiver Phyllis, and Great Grandchildren; Anastasia, Clark, Achilles, Moona, Draven, Chloe, Aiden.
Lupe has 5 surviving sisters and 4 surviving brothers, along with many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed being with her family and being outdoors. She was a caregiver to many, and a healing hand to several.
Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
