Lupe Maria Gonzales, age 72, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13th at Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will follow from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

