LUTHER NALL JR.

LUTHER NALL JR. Obituary
On Thursday, April 30, 2020 the Lord called Luther (Luke) Marion Nall Jr, 85, of Pottsboro, to his Heavenly home.
Mr. Nall leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Cherry Nall of Pottsboro, TX; son, Brack Nall of Lewisville, TX; daughters, Tami McBride of Claremore, OK; Natalie Harrop of Natalia, TX; eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Nall will lie in state from 11 to 5 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020
