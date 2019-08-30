Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
More Obituaries for Luz Roan
Luz "Lucy" Roan

Luz "Lucy" Roan Obituary
Luz S. 'Lucy' Roan, 81, of Denison, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Eva Christmas of Denison; son, Lennie Roan Jr. of Sherman; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
