Luz S. 'Lucy' Roan, 81, of Denison, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Eva Christmas of Denison; son, Lennie Roan Jr. of Sherman; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019