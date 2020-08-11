1/1
LYN NICHOLSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyn Nicholson, age 88, of Denison, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Sunday August 9th. He was baptized at Trinity Heights Baptist Church in 1945 in Dallas, TX and was an active member of First Baptist Church Cartwright Oklahoma.
Lyn is survived by his wife Flo. August 9th was their 54th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by sons, Bill Nicholson and wife Janice of Fairview, TX; and Bobby Nicholson and wife Kim of McKinney, TX; daughters, Paula Hendricks and husband Mike of Denison, TX; and Terri Herriage of Sherman, TX; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Lyn was born August 30, 1931 in Roswell, NM. Son of Frank and Marie Nicholson, who preceded him in death. He was raised in Dallas and attended N.R. Crozier Tech High School. He attended Grayson College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He joined the United States Coast Guard June 1950 retiring as a Commissioned Warrant Officer in September 1970 and then settling in Denison.
While in the Coast Guard he spent 2 years of sea duty out of Boston, MA on the North Atlantic Ice Patrol, 4 years in Brownsville, TX and Mobile, AL, 7 years in Cleveland, OH, 5 years in St. Louis, MO, and 1 year with the Voice of America in Rhodes Greece attached to the US Diplomatic Corps.
He was employed at Redpath Apparel Group and was an Adjunct Instructor at Grayson College from 1984 until full retirement spring 1999. He was a member of the Masonic Order since 1956.
He was involved with Denison youth programs serving as President of the Little League, coached Little League baseball, Boys Club football, Miss Softball, Catholic Youth Corp basketball, and the Salvation Army Youth Organization. He loved children and felt deeply that children are the salt of the earth.
Funeral services will be held Thursday August 13th 10 A.M. at Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Early of Silo Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family night will be held Wednesday August 12th 7 to 8 P.M. at Fisher Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Bryan White, Tate Barrett, Shawn Tolleson, Chad Luper, Hunter Herriage, Tanner Herriage, and Joseph Hendricks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home , 604 West Main in Denison Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved