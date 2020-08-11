Lyn Nicholson, age 88, of Denison, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Sunday August 9th. He was baptized at Trinity Heights Baptist Church in 1945 in Dallas, TX and was an active member of First Baptist Church Cartwright Oklahoma.

Lyn is survived by his wife Flo. August 9th was their 54th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by sons, Bill Nicholson and wife Janice of Fairview, TX; and Bobby Nicholson and wife Kim of McKinney, TX; daughters, Paula Hendricks and husband Mike of Denison, TX; and Terri Herriage of Sherman, TX; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Lyn was born August 30, 1931 in Roswell, NM. Son of Frank and Marie Nicholson, who preceded him in death. He was raised in Dallas and attended N.R. Crozier Tech High School. He attended Grayson College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He joined the United States Coast Guard June 1950 retiring as a Commissioned Warrant Officer in September 1970 and then settling in Denison.

While in the Coast Guard he spent 2 years of sea duty out of Boston, MA on the North Atlantic Ice Patrol, 4 years in Brownsville, TX and Mobile, AL, 7 years in Cleveland, OH, 5 years in St. Louis, MO, and 1 year with the Voice of America in Rhodes Greece attached to the US Diplomatic Corps.

He was employed at Redpath Apparel Group and was an Adjunct Instructor at Grayson College from 1984 until full retirement spring 1999. He was a member of the Masonic Order since 1956.

He was involved with Denison youth programs serving as President of the Little League, coached Little League baseball, Boys Club football, Miss Softball, Catholic Youth Corp basketball, and the Salvation Army Youth Organization. He loved children and felt deeply that children are the salt of the earth.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 13th 10 A.M. at Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Early of Silo Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Family night will be held Wednesday August 12th 7 to 8 P.M. at Fisher Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are his grandchildren, Bryan White, Tate Barrett, Shawn Tolleson, Chad Luper, Hunter Herriage, Tanner Herriage, and Joseph Hendricks.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home , 604 West Main in Denison Texas.

