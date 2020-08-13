Lyn Nicholson, age 88, of Denison, Texas passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 in Denison.

Lyn is survived by his family, wife, Flo of Denison, TX; sons, Bill Nicholson of Fairview, TX; and Bobby Nicholson of McKinney, TX; daughters, Paula Hendricks of Denison, TX; and Terri Herriage of Sherman, TX; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 13th 10 A.M. at Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Early of Silo Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main in Denison Texas.

