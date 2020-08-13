1/
LYN NICHOLSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyn Nicholson, age 88, of Denison, Texas passed away Sunday August 9, 2020 in Denison.
Lyn is survived by his family, wife, Flo of Denison, TX; sons, Bill Nicholson of Fairview, TX; and Bobby Nicholson of McKinney, TX; daughters, Paula Hendricks of Denison, TX; and Terri Herriage of Sherman, TX; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday August 13th 10 A.M. at Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Early of Silo Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main in Denison Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved