Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Keen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Sue (Cornell) Keen

Obituary Flowers

Lynda Sue (Cornell) Keen Obituary
Lynda Sue Cornell Keen, 69, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at her Campbell residence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday Marcdh 13, at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard with Charles E.Wrenn officiating. Vistitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
She is survived by her husband Joe Wayne Keen of
Campbell; daughter Tina Keen of
Commerce; son Joe Wayne Keen Jr of Greenville; nine grandchildren; brothers Ronald Cornell of Batavia, Ohio, Lawrence Cornell of Brockton, Alabama, and Terry Cornell of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister Melody Anderson Moore of Greenville.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.