|
|
|
Lynda Sue Cornell Keen, 69, died Sunday March 10, 2019 at her Campbell residence.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday Marcdh 13, at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Chapel of Leonard with Charles E.Wrenn officiating. Vistitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel.
She is survived by her husband Joe Wayne Keen of
Campbell; daughter Tina Keen of
Commerce; son Joe Wayne Keen Jr of Greenville; nine grandchildren; brothers Ronald Cornell of Batavia, Ohio, Lawrence Cornell of Brockton, Alabama, and Terry Cornell of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister Melody Anderson Moore of Greenville.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More