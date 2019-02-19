|
|
|
Lyndell Ray Price, age 71, of Pottsboro, TX, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1948 in Whitesboro, TX to Sherman Price & Jewel Anne Remley Sissney. He was a truck driver for CFI.
He is survived by his wife; Hattie Elizabeth Price, his children; Johnny Wynn Price of Pottsboro, TX and Pattie Elizabeth Brittan & husband Harry of Ft. Worth, TX, his brothers; Billy Price of Whitesboro, TX and Joe Price of Whitesboro, TX, four grandchildren; Hattie Smith & husband Derek of College Station, TX, Louise Brittan of Blaine, WA, Harry V. Brittan of Ft. Worth, TX, Nellie Brittan of Ft. Worth, TX, other extended family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; Don Price, Mary Belle McWain, Larry Paul Price & Kay Rigsby.
The family will announce a date for a service later.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019
