Lyndoll Gray Hurley left this world to begin a new eternal life with his Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020 at the State Veterans Administration Home in Bonham, Texas. He was born January 8, 1920 in Cooper, Texas, the only child of Howard Henderson Hurley and Nellie Brown Hurley. Lyndoll married the love of his life, Ruby Hammond Hornbeck December 23, 1939 in Paris, Texas. He remained a devoted, caring husband until Ruby's death in 2009.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Midshipman from 1944 to 1946 during World War II. Most of his military tenure was aboard the US Blatchford in the Pacific and Mediterranean until his Honorable Discharge and return to his home in Paris. While living at the Clyde Cosper Veterans Home, he had the privilege of being chosen to represent veterans on the George H. W. Bush Honor Flight to Washington D. C. to honor and pay respect to our veteran soldiers of war.
In 1954, Lyndoll bought the Denison/Bonham distributorship for Tom's Toasted Peanuts and moved his family to Denison, Texas. He was perfect for this venture because of his love of communicating with his customers and making lifelong friends. Most people knew him as the Tom's Peanut Man.
He was a founding member of the Morton Street Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and a Bible class teacher. While at the Clyde Cosper Veterans' Home in Bonham, Texas, he was a member of the Northside Church of Christ. Lyndoll was a Lifetime member of the Denison PTA and was a Past President of the Denison Lions Club.
For his 100th birthday, he requested 100 birthday cards to be sent to him at the Clyde Cosper facility. The request was repeated on television and in the local newspapers, and even honored by George P. Bush, the Chairman of the Veterans' Board here in Texas. At his 100th birthday party, given by the staff at Clyde Cosper Home, he was presented with over 3000 birthday cards.
Lyndoll was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Ruby Hornbeck Hurley. He is survived by his four children; son, Gerald Lynn Hurley (Barbara) of Plano, Texas; son, Robert Paul Hurley of Tucson, Arizona; son, Philip Howard Hurley (Donna) of Plano, Texas; daughter, Cynthia Ann Moore (Joel) of Savoy, Texas. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Paris, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com
for the Hurley family.