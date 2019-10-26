Home

Lyndon Butler Obituary
Lyndon Butler, 54, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Denison. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. There is no set time for family visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his mother, Jackie Butler; brothers, Myron Butler, Bevan Butler, and Dexter Butler.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
