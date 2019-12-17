|
Lynn Colbert, 63, of Bonham, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wise Funeral home in Bonham. A private family interment will be held at a later date to lay Lynn to rest next to her beloved son, Michael, at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham.
She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Colbert of Bonham; son, Ronnie Colbert of Bonham; daughter, Robin Hubbard (Douglas Westall) of Sherman; sister, Jeanie Starr of Corpus Christi; and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019