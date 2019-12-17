Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
For more information about
Lynn Colbert
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Colbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Colbert

Send Flowers
Lynn Colbert Obituary
Lynn Colbert, 63, of Bonham, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Bonham.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wise Funeral home in Bonham. A private family interment will be held at a later date to lay Lynn to rest next to her beloved son, Michael, at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham.
She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Colbert of Bonham; son, Ronnie Colbert of Bonham; daughter, Robin Hubbard (Douglas Westall) of Sherman; sister, Jeanie Starr of Corpus Christi; and eight grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -