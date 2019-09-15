|
|
Lynn Hamilton Elliott went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, the 14th of September 2019.
Lynn was born on the 18th of October 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri and moved to Houston when he was four. Lynn attended River Oaks Elementary, Lanier Junior High, and Lamar High School where he was a proud member of the 1953 State Championship Football Team. Lynn attended Texas Tech University where he earned his BS in Electrical Engineering with high academic honors and served as President of two Engineering Honor Societies: Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu. A scholar-athlete, Lynn played football at Tech all four years and also won the Golden Gloves West Texas Boxing Championship. He loved his enduring friendships in the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Lynn went on to achieve an advanced degree in Engineering, including his entry to the National Society of Professional Engineers. Lynn received many honors and awards, but none was more important to him than being named "Distinguished Engineer" at Texas Tech in 1979.
Two weeks after graduating from Texas Tech, Lynn married Marilyn Mayhew Morris of Sherman, Texas. He immediately began his career as a product engineer at Texas Instruments in Dallas as part of the team that created the world's first integrated circuits. In the early 1960's Lynn began applying his engineering expertise to the EIM Company's product line. In 1964, Lynn started All Plastics Molding Company and in the 1970's Lynn acquired ownership of EIM Company and moved his family to Houston. Lynn served as Chief Engineer and Chairman of the Board of the EIM Company; Vice-President of EIM Controls, LTD of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Founder and Chairman of the Board of All Plastics Molding in Dallas; Chairman of MOV Company; and Managing Director of Pike Road Investors. Consistently cutting edge, Lynn changed the global landscape of valve actuators and holds numerous patents for his innovations in related engineering fields.
A man of faith, Lynn walked with Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Lynn was a member of First Baptist Church of Dallas and was on the Board of Trustees of the Criswell Bible Institute and its media outlet, radio station KCBI. The Elliott family loved their time in Dallas with their dear friends; but business called Lynn to Houston. He was an active member of Second Baptist Church, attended Cross Training Sunday School Class, and served on the Pastor's Prayer Team. Lynn was a member of the River Oaks Men's Breakfast Club, a Founding Director of the Bank of Tanglewood, a Director of Southwest Bank of Texas, and a Director of Cornerstone Bank. A generous giver with a big heart, Lynn made life-long friends wherever he went. He was an active member of Houston Country Club, where he won the HCC President's Cup Golf Championship in 1999. Lynn also served on the Galveston Grand Opera Board and the Jennie Sealy Hospital UTMB Board. Lynn made many happy memories at their Galveston home with family and friends. He was a member of Galveston Country Club, The Artillery Club of Galveston, Garden of the Gods Country Club, and Cheyenne Mountain Country Club of Colorado Springs. Lynn's resounding legacy lives in the many lives he touched with his outgoing personality and his zest for life. He lived life with gusto, generosity, tenacity and honor.
Lynn is survived by Marilyn Morris Elliott, his bride, whom he adored every day of their marriage of 61 years. He is also survived by his daughter Laura Elliott Suffield and her husband, Thomas; his son William Lawrence Elliott and wife Andrea; and son Lynn Vincent Elliott and wife Patti. Lynn also leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Elizabeth Suffield Wilhite and husband Adam; Caroline Suffield Patterson and husband Blake; Mary Allison Dozier and husband Teddy, Sam Elliott, Ashley Elliott, Christiana, Catherine and Sarah Grace Elliott. He has five great grandchildren: Rebecca, Laurel and Daphne Dozier; Emma and Marilyn (Mimi) Wilhite. Lynn is also survived by his sisters, Jean Elliott Brackett, Gail Elliott Gilliland and husband Royce. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-law, William Barrett Morris.
Lynn is preceded in death by his parents Lynn Thomas Elliott and Ruth Hamilton Elliott.
The family would like to thank Margarita Posadas Turner for her wonderful love and care these past months.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday, the 20th of September, in the Sanctuary of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where the Rev. John Barksdale, Executive Director, Pastoral Ministries, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the nearby Deacon's Parlor.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed toward The Winning Walk, P.O. Box 1414, Houston, TX 77251 (www.winningwalk.org); Insight for Living Ministries, P.O. Box 5000, Frisco, TX 75034 (www.insight.org/lynnelliott); Criswell College, Office of Advancement, 4010 Gaston Ave., Dallas, TX 75246 (www.criswell.edu); or the .
Please visit Mr. Elliott's online memorial tribute at www.geohlewis.com where words of comfort may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019