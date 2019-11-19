Home

Hardwicke Funeral Home - CLARKSVILLE
509 W MAIN
Clarksville, AR 72830
(479) 754-3562
For more information about
Lynn Watts
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Jonestown Cemetery
Alvor, TX
1939 - 2019
Lynn J. Watts Obituary
Lynn J. Watts was born on January 27, 1939 in Alvord, Texas to Carlos and Ila Cecil Nikirk Watts.  He passed away on November 12, 2019 in Ozark, Arkansas at the age of 80.  He was of the Baptist Faith, a 1956 graduate of Alvord High School in Alvord, Texas and retired from National Life/AIG.  His hobbies
included hunting and boating.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Maxine Reagan; and his beloved pet, Yellow Dog.
He is survived by his son, Monty Watts and wife, Alicia of Clarksville, Arkansas; his daughter, Kristi Brashier and husband, Todd of Whitewright, Texas; his sister, Faye Patterson of Lawton, Oklahoma; his aunt, Audrey Whitaker of Decatur, Texas; his grandchildren, Trevor and Tyler Watts of Clarksville, Arkansas; and family friends, Billy Joe and Lawanna Snider of Decatur, Texas and Gary Pierce of Clarksville, Arkansas.
A graveside service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jonestown Cemetery in Alvord, Texas. Online guestbook available at www.hardwickefuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
