LYNN WAYNE COVINGTON


1934 - 2020
LYNN WAYNE COVINGTON Obituary
Lynn Wayne Covington passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Springtown Texas at the age of 86.
He is survived by his children, Theresa Caudle, Jo Ann Hughes, and Terry Covington, four Grandchildren, and seven Great grandchildren, and Brother Duane Covington.
In Lieu of flowers, people wishing to honor Lynn please make a donation to the or to the American Diabetes Association.
Family hour Friday, April 3, 2020. You are welcome to come and go from 6-8pm at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside gathering will be Saturday April 4, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Nida, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.
During this time, you are welcome to sign the online Guest Book/ Tribute Wall to offer your condolences. You may also watch the Tribute Movie on the funeral home website. Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020
