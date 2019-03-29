|
Mac Grimes, 83, of Leonard, died Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Leonard Manor.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday March 30, at First Baptist Church in Leonard, with Rev. Willie Johnson, Brother Chad Leutwyler and Charles Wrenn officiating.
He is survived by his wife Patsy Grimes of Leonard; children Susan Lewis, Gaye Doyle, Jimmie Grims all of Leonard, Mark Warren of Bells, and Angie Tolleson of McKinney; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grand children; brother Billy Grimes of Leonard; and sister Peggy McCord of Leonard.
Arrangements under the direction of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Leonard.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
