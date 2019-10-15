|
Mack Vernon Estes, Jr. was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on October 11, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, after battling lung cancer. Funeral services for Mack will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, at Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas. Burial will follow at Holloway Cemetery in Luella, Texas. Reverend Jerry Bauman, Mack's brother-in-law and friend of 60 years, and Reverend Kirk Reid of the church will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Mark Armstrong, John Hale, Dale James, Lowell Johnson, Jack Morrison, Ron Schott and Alan Simmons. Honorary pallbearers will be Maurice Coulter, David Granberry, Greg Hill, Lance Hill, Pat Rowland, and Billy Don Sikes.
Mack was born April 13, 1941, to Mack Vernon Estes and Marie Moody Estes in Lancaster, Texas. He graduated from Irving High School in 1960, where he was quarterback of the football team. Mack was a popular student and was voted Top Tiger of his senior class. He attended William Bryan Jennings Christian Academy in Dayton, Tennessee and North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. He served in the United States Army National Guard.
On March 19, 1965, he married Melba Joyce Sikes in Rockwall, Texas at the Free Methodist Church. Mack was employed by Johnson & Johnson in Irving, Texas and transferred to the Sherman J and J plant when it opened in 1963. He also worked in the Wichita Falls and Waco J and J facilities. Mack worked a total of 39 years for the company and retired in 2000 as a Manufacturing Manager. He loved his job and was a very devoted employee.
He loved and cared about all his fellow employees. He was CEO of the Johnson and Johnson Employee Credit Union for several years. He was awarded the J and J SWANK award for excellent management. Mack's love of people was recognized, and he served as President of the Johnson and Johnson Retiree Club of Texas for three terms. While actively working, Mack donated several gallons of blood to the Texoma Blood Bank as part of a company donor program. He was a founding member of the J and J Circle J Club Board and helped plan and produce employee and family events as sponsored by the Club. He was instrumental in beginning the J and J Fishing Club which held annual fishing tournaments on Lake Texoma.
Mack and Melba owned and operated two Mack's Gulf Service Stations and the Dog N Suds restaurant in Sherman. He was Scoutmaster for Sherman Troop II of the Boy Scouts for over 20 years, leading several scouts to achieve the Eagle Scout rank. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Scout award in 1985. Mack enjoyed taking Scouts to the Philmont Boy Scout Ranch in New Mexico several times. He served on the Texoma Valley Boy Scout Board. He also was a 'Boyz to Men' leader at the Glenna O'Ham Center. He delivered toys for Toys for Tots at Christmas.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, and after retirement, hunting with his buddies. He rode in the 'Hotter than Hell' Bike Race in Wichita Falls a few times and rode 76 miles in one race. He volunteered for the Grayson County Christmas Lights program at Loy Lake Park. 'Mack's Shack' was built for the
entrance in honor of Mack in 2010. He enjoyed Grandy's Coffee Club and always made sure the guys celebrated their birthdays with cakes, most often made by Melba. He enjoyed working the election polls in Sherman. Mack was never content being idle!
Mack and Melba enjoyed 16 years of RV trips to Colorado for the summer months and the Rio Grande Valley for the winter months. Mack made many friends from
across the United States. He enjoyed hosting potluck dinners and, especially, fish fries for friends. He loved times spent on Lake Texoma with his dearly loved grandchildren and for family reunions and holiday gatherings.
Mack loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and any John Wayne, James Bond, or Clint Eastwood movie. He was also a big fan of the University of
Texas Longhorns.
Mack will be remembered as a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Melba, of Sherman. He is also survived by daughter Cheryl and husband Grant Foxworth of McKinney; granddaughter Kristen Renee Foxworth of Plano; grandson Trevor Estes Foxworth of Austin, four sisters and brothers-in-law: Charlene Bauman and Reverend Jerry Bauman of Spring Hill, Florida; Alma and James Simmons of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas; Maxine and Jimmy Shuffield of Gilmer, Texas; and Vickie and Jamie Trinkle of Granbury, Texas; two nieces and three nephews.
Mack was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Jerry Mack Estes.
The family will receive friends at Waldo Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m . on Thursday evening.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , 2300 Marie Curie Blvd., Garland TX 75042.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019