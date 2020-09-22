1/
MADGIE OLETA DODSON
BONHAM–Graveside services for Madgie Oleta Dodson, age 90, of Allen formerly of Bonham, TX will be at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Chris Bruce will officiate. Mrs. Dodson passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Grand Brook Memory Care Center in Allen TX.
Oleta is survived by son Michael Dodson and wife Stacy of Allen TX, and son Gerry Dodson and wife Gina of Allen TX. 6 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
