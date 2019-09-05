|
Mae Lou Wright was born on September 10, 1936 and went home on
August 27, 2019. Mae was born in Kentuckytown, TX to Pecola and T.
Roosevelt Jackson and was one of 14 children. Mae worked as a CNA,
housekeeping, and cafeteria worker. She was an elder in her church and
the matriarch of the Jackson family for many years before her passing. Mae was preceded in death by: Quinton Jackson – son, Johnie Wright – husband, Cathie Jackson – daughter. Surviving family are her children, Arlene Hill (Ralph Hill), Rosalind Holt (Ralph Holt), Pamela Hunter, Lester Hunter, Stephanie Hunter, Dezell Scott, Nicole Wright, and Erik Jackson. Mae will be missed and always in our hearts. We love you, Mother. Mae has 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren, as well as all of the additional 'family' Mae touched and helped along her way. Mae will be missed and always in our hearts. We love you, Mother.
The Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Whiterock Missionary Baptist Church, Whiterock
Community, Texas. Rev. Roger Jackson is the Host Pastor and Rev. K.W. King will deliver the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Whiterock Cemetery.
Mae L. Wright will lie in repose Friday, September 6, 2019 beginning at 12 (noon) to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home for public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook
at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019