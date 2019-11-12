|
Maggie Dean Hodge passed into the arms of her Savior Nov. 9, 2019, in her home in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born April 21, 1930, in Sedalia, Texas. to the late E.J. Shields and Grace Lorance Shields Crawford. For most of her life she lived in Bells, Texas and Paris, Texas, but moved to Fort Smith in 2011 to be near her daughters. She was known as Miss Maggie to her friends at Gorman Towers, where she resided from 2011 until 2019. She loved to play dominos, join with singing and talking about the old days with anyone who would like to listen.
Miss Maggie was preceded in death her first husband Clinton (Corky) Smith (1969) and her husband William S. Hodge (2012). She is survived by brother Bobby Shields of Sherman, Texas; sister, Patsy Embrey of Oklahoma City, Ok, and her half-sister Brenda of Van Alstyne, Texas. She has left to rejoice in her life-long goal to see Jesus, her six children, Joe Smith and wife Carol. Carolyn Scott, Barry Smith, Janis Smith and husband L.O., Randy Smith, and Tina Caraway and husband Ronald.
Miss Maggie had 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
The family and friends will gather for a grave side service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hebron Cemetery, Bells, Texas at 11 a.m., under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas. A memorial service is planned in the spring to celebrate her life and gather the family and friends for a reunion.
The family would like to express their gratitude to those who cared for her during her battle with Alzheimers: the staff at Heart of Hospice especially Debbie, and her caregivers from Addus Home Health, Melissa, Ashley, Katt and Terri. You made her last days happier and safer. We also want to thank Belinda and Jason, along with her friends at Gorman Towers for making her last years her very best.
No flowers are needed, but if you could spend time with an elderly loved one, or say a kind word to someone in her memory we would be doubly blessed.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019