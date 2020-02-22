Home

MAGGIE FELTS

MAGGIE FELTS Obituary
Maggie Elizabeth Felts, 96, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Carrus Hospital in Sherman, Texas.
Mrs. Felts leaves behind her beloved family, sons, Keith Felts of Denison, TX; Charles Felts and wife, Anne of New Braunfels, TX; Robert Felts of Allen, TX; daughters, Jane Kelly of McKinney, TX; Joan Setalla of Culver, CA; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Mrs. Felts wishes to be cremated with no services, are being honored by her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020
