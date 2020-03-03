|
|
SHERMAN–After two hard fought years, Maia Lilliana Luster left this world behind Wednesday, February 26th. She spent her last days surrounded by people who love her, in the arms of her mother and father. In her short time with us, she brought joy to the hearts of anyone who met her. She never knew hate or cruelty and never heard an angry word. For that we can be thankful. She will be deeply loved and sorely missed.
Maia is survived by her mother, Reagan Rowland, her father, Christopher Luster, her brother Damien Minter, and also her grandparents, great grandmother, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 PM, at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mended Little Hearts of Dallas program.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020