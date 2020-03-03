Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101

MAIA LUSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAIA LUSTER Obituary
SHERMAN–After two hard fought years, Maia Lilliana Luster left this world behind Wednesday, February 26th. She spent her last days surrounded by people who love her, in the arms of her mother and father. In her short time with us, she brought joy to the hearts of anyone who met her. She never knew hate or cruelty and never heard an angry word. For that we can be thankful. She will be deeply loved and sorely missed.
Maia is survived by her mother, Reagan Rowland, her father, Christopher Luster, her brother Damien Minter, and also her grandparents, great grandmother, aunts and uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th, at 1:00 PM, at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mended Little Hearts of Dallas program.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -