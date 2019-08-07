|
|
Mamie Jeanette Fields, age 88, of Howe, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home in Howe, Texas.
She was born on March 19, 1931 the daughter of William Gus Smith and Earn Jenkins Smith. Mamie was a longtime member of the First Pentecostal Church in Van Alstyne, Texas.
Mamie is survived by her two sons, Randolph Fields of Howe, Texas, and Robert Fields and wife Carolyn of Tom Bean, Texas; two grandchildren, Rebecca Merrill and husband Josh of Gunter, Texas, and James Fields of Bonham, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Merrill, Caleb, Chelsey and Jayden Fields. She is also survived by her brother, Billy Don Smith and wife Zoretta of Whitesboro, Texas; step-sister, Joyce Law and husband Bill of Burleson, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Sadler, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019