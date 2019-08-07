Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Christian Chapel Cemetery
Sadler, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mamie Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mamie Jeanette Fields


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mamie Jeanette Fields Obituary
Mamie Jeanette Fields, age 88, of Howe, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home in Howe, Texas.
She was born on March 19, 1931 the daughter of William Gus Smith and Earn Jenkins Smith. Mamie was a longtime member of the First Pentecostal Church in Van Alstyne, Texas.
Mamie is survived by her two sons, Randolph Fields of Howe, Texas, and Robert Fields and wife Carolyn of Tom Bean, Texas; two grandchildren, Rebecca Merrill and husband Josh of Gunter, Texas, and James Fields of Bonham, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Jacob and Nathan Merrill, Caleb, Chelsey and Jayden Fields. She is also survived by her brother, Billy Don Smith and wife Zoretta of Whitesboro, Texas; step-sister, Joyce Law and husband Bill of Burleson, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Sadler, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now